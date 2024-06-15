Zelenskyy met with Chilean President Borych: Implementation of Peace Formula was discussed. VIDEO

On the sidelines of the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Chile Gabriel Borych.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Zelenskyy noted Gabriel Boric's personal participation in the Global Peace Summit and the broad representation of Latin American countries at the level of leaders.

"Thank you for your decision to participate in the Summit. We are very pleased to see such important partners," Zelenskyy said.

The leaders reportedly discussed expectations from the Global Peace Summit and further steps to implement the Peace Formula.

"It is very important for us to support Ukraine and its territorial integrity. We are here, we will continue to strongly support your position," the Chilean president said.

Zelenskyy and Borić exchanged views on the possibility of organising a meeting on the further implementation of the Peace Formula and bilateral cooperation.

In addition, the heads of state noted the effectiveness of the visit to Chile by the Ukrainian government delegation headed by First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko last month.