Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis: They discussed consequences of Russian aggression, situation in energy sector and Peace Formula. VIDEO

During his visit to Italy, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis.

Zelenskyy announced thisy, Censor.NET reports.

"I thank His Holiness for his prayers for peace for Ukraine, spiritual closeness with our people and humanitarian aid for our people.



We discussed the consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Russian air terror and the difficult situation in the energy sector. We also talked about the Peace Formula, the role of the Holy See in establishing a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine, and expectations from the Global Peace Summit," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the Vatican's participation in the Summit and efforts to bring peace, including the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

