Zelenskyy arrives at G-7 summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the G-7 summit in Italy.

This is reported by RaiNews, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state was met by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni near the Borgo Egnazia hotel in southern Italy's Puglia, where the meeting will be held.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would sign security agreements with the United States and Japan at the G7 summit.

