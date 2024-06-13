Zelenskyy on the G-7 summit: We expect important decisions on defence and economy of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in a meeting of G-7 leaders.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that most of the summit would be devoted to Ukraine's defence and economic stability.

"And we are waiting for important decisions today. The main topics for us are the development of a coalition of fighter jets, optimisation of pilot training, and accelerated delivery of aircraft. Development of the Ukrainian air defence system on the basis of the most powerful Western systems and increase of long-range capabilities. Approval of the format of using Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, in particular for the development of our defence industry and joint arms production," the statement said.

Zelenskyy will attend the G-7 meeting and hold a series of bilateral meetings: with the summit's host, Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni, Canadian and British Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau and Rishi Sunak, European Council President Charles Michel, and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

"During the meetings with US President Joseph Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, we will sign bilateral security agreements. The document with the United States will be unprecedented, as befits leaders in support of Ukraine.

A year ago, at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the G7 adopted a Declaration of Support for Ukraine. Today, as part of this Declaration, we are signing the last two security agreements with the G7 members. The Ukrainian people and our soldiers see that the G7 is with Ukraine forever. I am grateful to our partners for their faith in us and our victory," the President concluded.

Earlier it was reported that the G-7 summit will start on 13 June.

At the G7 summit in Italy, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce aid to Ukraine in the amount of 242 million pounds (approximately $309 million).

