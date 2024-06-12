Biden and Zelenskyy will meet at G-7 summit - White House

US President Joe Biden and the President of Ukraine will meet on 13 June at the Group of Seven summit in Italy.

This was announced on Tuesday during an online briefing by White House adviser John Kirby, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"On Thursday, President Biden and President Zelenskyy will meet to discuss our strong support for Ukraine, both now and in the future. Following this meeting, both leaders - President Biden and President Zelenskyy - will participate in a press conference," he said.

Kirby also stressed that the United States would demonstrate a clear commitment to supporting Ukraine during the G7 summit.

"We will take bold steps to show Putin that time is not on his side, and that he cannot wait for our support in Ukraine's fight for freedom." The White House official also stressed that Russia's offensive threatens not only democracy in Ukraine, but actually affects security in the whole of Europe," Kirby said.

According to him, the summit will announce new steps on the issue of frozen sovereign assets of the Russian Federation and their allocation to Ukraine to help it recover from Putin's aggression.

Earlier, Presidential Press Secretary Serhiy Nikiforov said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy would take part in the G7 summit in Italy on 13-15 June.

