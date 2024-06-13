Ukraine to sign security agreements with US and Japan. Document with United States will be unprecedented - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today Ukraine would sign security agreements with the United States and Japan.
He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
The Head of State noted that today in Italy he would sign bilateral security agreements with US President Joseph Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
"The document with the United States will be unprecedented, as befits the leaders of support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.
