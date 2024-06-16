Work on text of declaration of Peace Summit has been completed - Kuleba

Currently, the work on the joint declaration, which will be adopted following the results of the Global Peace Summit, has been completed. It will be possible to join it even after its end.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"As of now, the work on the text has been completed, at the end of the summit the presidents will announce the approval of the resolution. It will be open for accession by other countries even after the end of the summit," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kuleba noted that several countries whose representatives were not present at the summit are undergoing an internal analysis of the joint communiqué and plan to join it.

Read more: Summit in Switzerland is not discussion of peace, it is discussion of support for Ukrainian peace plan - Czech MFA

The text is balanced, all our principled positions, which Ukraine insisted on, are taken into account," the minister added.

Kuleba also emphasized that alternative "peace plans" were not considered at the summit. He also admitted that the time will come when he will have to talk to Russia, but this cannot be "the language of an ultimatum."