If Russia does not agree to peace terms, we will force it to surrender - Meloni

The Kremlin must agree to the conditions for ending the war, as defined by Ukraine and the international community.

This was stated by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the second plenary session of the peace summit, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

Defending Ukraine means uniting all the efforts of the international community to protect Ukraine. If Russia does not agree to the terms, we will force it to surrender. We need to set the minimum conditions for this discussion," she said.

Meloni reiterated that the war in Ukraine is an aggression against the state.

"Peace in Ukraine does not mean that Ukraine has to surrender, as President Putin believes. This will not be the case. It is very wrong to set such conditions. We need to dispel the narratives of Putin's propaganda. There are three important issues under discussion now: food, radiation, and humanitarian security. And we need to see what we can build on the basis of today's discussion. Italy would like to continue to participate in this and help Ukraine look to the future," the Prime Minister stated.