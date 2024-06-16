ENG
80 countries and 4 organisations support Peace Summit final declaration - media. PHOTO

So far, 80 countries and 4 organisations have supported the final communiqué of the Global Peace Summit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference toRadio Liberty.

Also read: Work on text of Peace Summit declaration completed, - Kuleba

According to media reports, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, India, Mexico and South Africa are among those who did not support the declaration.

