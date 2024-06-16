80 countries and 4 organisations support Peace Summit final declaration - media. PHOTO
So far, 80 countries and 4 organisations have supported the final communiqué of the Global Peace Summit.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference toRadio Liberty.
According to media reports, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, India, Mexico and South Africa are among those who did not support the declaration.
