Joint communiqué on foundations of peace following Peace Summit in Switzerland

The Office of the President of Ukraine has published a Joint Communiqué on the foundations of peace following the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, which took place on 15-16 June.

According to Censor.NET, the text was published on the president's website.

High-level summit on peace for Ukraine

Joint communiqué on the foundations of peace

Switzerland, 15-16 June 2024

The ongoing war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues to cause widespread human suffering and destruction, as well as risks and crises with global implications for the world. We gathered in Switzerland on 15-16 June 2024 to enhance high-level dialogue on the path to a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine. We reiterate UN General Assembly resolutions A/RES/ES-11/1 of 02.03.2022 and A/RES/ES-11/6 of 23.02.2023 and underline our commitment to uphold international law, including the Charter of the United Nations.

This Summit builds on previous discussions that have taken place on the basis of the Ukrainian peace formula and other peace proposals in line with international law, including the United Nations Charter.

We deeply appreciate the hospitality of Switzerland and its initiative to host the High-Level Summit as a manifestation of its strong commitment to promoting international peace and security.

We have had a fruitful, comprehensive and constructive exchange of views on how to achieve a framework for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on international law, including the Charter of the United Nations. In particular, we reaffirm our commitment to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, to the principles of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine, within their internationally recognised borders, including territorial waters, and to the settlement of disputes by peaceful means as principles of international law.

In addition, we share a common vision on the following important aspects:

1) First, any use of nuclear energy and nuclear facilities must be safe, secure, well-protected and not harmful to the environment. Ukraine's nuclear power plants and facilities, including the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, must be operated in a safe and secure manner under Ukraine's full sovereign control and in accordance with IAEA principles and under its supervision.

Any threat or use of nuclear weapons in the context of the war in Ukraine is unacceptable.

2) Second, global food security depends on the uninterrupted production and supply of food. In this regard, free, full and safe merchant shipping, as well as access to seaports on the Black and Azov Seas, are of utmost importance. Attacks on merchant vessels in ports and along the route, as well as on civilian ports and civilian port infrastructure, are unacceptable.

Food security should never be used as a weapon. Ukrainian agricultural products should be safely and freely supplied to interested third countries.

3) Third, all prisoners of war must be released in full exchange. All deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children and all other Ukrainian illegally detained civilians must be returned to Ukraine.

We believe that achieving peace requires engagement and dialogue between all parties. Therefore, we have decided to take concrete steps in the above areas in the future, with further involvement of representatives of all parties.

The Charter of the United Nations, including the principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, can and will serve as the basis for achieving a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.