Global Peace Summit will be attended by 92 countries. 57 of them will be presented at highest level

The Swiss government has announced the final list of participants in the Global Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16. More than half of the participants will be represented at the highest level.

According to the published list of participants, 92 countries will take part in the Global Peace Summit. 57 of them will be represented at the highest level, i.e., their presidents or prime ministers will attend.

Other countries will be represented at the ministerial level or will send ambassadors.

The list of delegations to the peace summit does not include China. At the same time, the list of participants indicates that a representative of Saudi Arabia will attend the conference, despite the fact that the country had not previously planned to do so. As you know, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently visited Saudi Arabia, where, among other things, he discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. It is possible that Saudi Arabia may have changed its decision to participate in the summit after that.

Among the international organizations in Switzerland, the Council of Europe, the OSCE, the Organization of American States, and all key EU institutions (the European Council, the European Commission, and the European Parliament) will be represented.

In addition, Brazil, the Holy See, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and the United Nations will attend the summit as observers.

As a reminder, on Thursday, June 14, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland, where the Global Peace Summit will begin tomorrow.

Global peace summit

The Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16 to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to participate in the event.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia would try to disrupt the peace summit in Switzerland.

