Peace summit in Switzerland is not platform for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine - Borrell

The Peace Summit, organised by Switzerland, will bring together nearly 100 countries to discuss how to begin the process of ending Russia's war against Ukraine. This meeting will help develop an international platform to move towards a just peace in Ukraine based on respect for the principles of the UN Charter and the Ukrainian ‘Peace Formula’.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell in his blog, Censor.NET reports.

"The EU fully supports these efforts. No one wants peace more than the people of Ukraine, but lasting peace can only be achieved if it is based on the key principles of the UN Charter,’ Borrell said.

He confirmed that he will personally attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

According to the EU High Representative, this meeting is not a platform for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but it aims to help the participating countries work out common parameters for peace based on international law and the UN Charter.

The peace summit will focus on practical issues that also concern Russia: how to strengthen nuclear security, exchange prisoners of war and prisoners of war, and ensure the return to Ukraine of thousands of children abducted by Russia.

The meeting will also focus on ensuring freedom of navigation and protecting port infrastructure in the Black Sea.

"The destructive impact of this aggressive war against Ukraine extends far beyond its borders. A protracted or frozen conflict will only prolong instability and further threaten global food security and economic stability. Progress in these areas could eventually open up ways to engage with Russia in other areas as well,’ the EU High Representative stressed.

"Yes, wars usually end with a peace agreement, but the content of that peace agreement is critical to European and global security, as well as to the rules-based international order. Let's turn the Peace Summit in Switzerland into a first step towards a just and UN Charter-based peace in Ukraine,’ Borrell concluded.

Global Peace Summit

The Global Peace Summit will take place on 15-16 June in Switzerland, near the resort town of Lucerne.

The Swiss government has announced that 90 states and organisations have registered to participate in the first Global Peace Summit. The aggressor country Russia has not been invited to the summit.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted that the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.

The media reported that the number of countries and organisations that had confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit had dropped from 93 to 78.