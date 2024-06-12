Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia and meets with Crown Prince Salman Al Saud

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Saudi Arabia and met with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The interlocutors discussed bilateral relations between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, noted the good dynamics of the implementation of our previous agreements and effective cooperation between the teams.

"We will continue this," the President promised.

In addition, the parties discussed preparations for the first inaugural Global Peace Summit, its expected results and their possible implementation, and the approach of real peace for Ukraine.

"We exchanged views on the international situation and prospects for its development. Ukraine is grateful to Saudi Arabia for its support. We appreciate His Royal Highness's desire to help restore peace as soon as possible," Zelenskyy summarized.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that Zelenskyy's visit to Saudi Arabia was to take place on June 1. Soon after, it became known that the country decided not to send a representative to the Global Peace Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Switzerland in a few days.

