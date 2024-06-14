Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland for Global Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Switzerland for the Global Peace Summit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the president's Facebook page.

"'I will have two days of active work ahead with countries from all over the world, with different peoples, who are nevertheless united by a common goal - to bring a just and lasting peace to Ukraine. The Peace Summit will allow the global majority to take concrete steps in areas that are important to everyone in the world: nuclear and food security, the return of prisoners of war and all deportees, including deported Ukrainian children.

About 100 countries and international organizations will take part in the Summit. I am grateful to all those who decided to join and demonstrate global leadership and commitment to peace, international law and the UN Charter," Zelenskyy said.

The voice of the responsible world majority can bring peace closer and restore the full force of the UN Charter, the President of Ukraine is convinced.

Global peace summit

The Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16 to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to participate in the event.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia would try to disrupt the peace summit in Switzerland.