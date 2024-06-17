ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11877 visitors online
News
7 207 27

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 527,390 people (+1080 per day), 7958 tanks, 13,927 artillery systems, 15,287 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 527,390 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.06.24 are approximately: 

  • personnel ‒ about 527390 (+1080) people,
  • tanks  ‒ 7958 (+2) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles  ‒ 15287 (+18) units,
  • artillery systems артилерійських систем – 13927 (+14) units,
  • MLRS  – 1104 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems  ‒ 853 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 359 (+0) units,
  • helicopters  – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 11167 (+8),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 2296 (+0),
  • ships /boats  ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines  - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 18991 (+24) units,
  • special equipment  - 2337 (+12)

Read more: Fighting takes place near Vovchansk - General Staff

Втрати РФ за добу

Author: 

Russian Army (9110) Armed Forces HQ (4065) liquidation (2407) elimination (5088)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 