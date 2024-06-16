Fighting takes place near Vovchansk - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, on 16 June, Russian invaders have been most active in the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total number of combat engagements has increased to 51. Units of the Defence Forces are responding harshly to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying infantry and equipment.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

Border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions are again subjected to insidious artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. For example, Katerynivka was hit from the direction of Kozino (RF), Stepne was hit from Elizavetovka (RF), and the village of Seredyna-Buda was hit from Gorodanka (RF).

Situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, Russian terrorists continue to fire guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv region from their territory. In particular, from the direction of Belgorod, the aggressor launched two strikes with two KABs at Lyptsi. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked twice near Vovchansk today. One hostile attack was successfully repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, a firefight continues near Berestove.

Situation in the East

The Russian aggressor made two unsuccessful attempts to attack our positions near Makiivka and Nevske in the Lyman direction. No losses of positions were incurred.

Enemy troops continue to increase their activity near Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka in the Siversk direction. Since the beginning of the day, our defenders have repelled five enemy attacks, and four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy's assault operations west of Ivanivske were unsuccessful.

"The enemy is determined to push our defences in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupation forces have attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 19 times near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil, and Umanske. As of today, our defenders have repelled 17 enemy attacks, two more are ongoing," the statement said.

In the Kurakhove direction, the aggressor is storming the Defence Forces units near Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vodiane. Our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in this area, and three more firefights are ongoing.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, Russian occupation forces' aviation conducted two attacks with fifty-four UAMs in the vicinity of Staromayorsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, near the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the aggressor tried three times to unsuccessfully attack our positions near Krynky.

The situation in other sectors remained unchanged.