Russians killed over 12,000 civilians, including more than 500 children - Kostin

According to confirmed data alone, the Russian occupiers have killed more than 12,000 civilians, including 551 children, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

According to Censor.NET , citing the Office of the President, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin said this during the Summit in Switzerland.

As part of the Peace Summit in Switzerland, a discussion panel "The Humanitarian Dimension. The release of prisoners and deportees".

During the event, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin stressed that law enforcement officers have already documented almost 130,000 cases of war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers, including 301 cases of sexual violence.

Earlier, Kostin reported that 168 criminal proceedings are being investigated in Ukraine regarding the forced transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children to the occupied territories and the Russian Federation, but there are many more cases.

