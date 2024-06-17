American shells have already arrived at frontline - Havryliuk

American artillery shells have already arrived at the disposal of advanced Ukrainian units and have begun to slow down the pace of the Russian offensive.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, in a commentary to the Telegraph.

He also noted that replenishment of ammunition is crucial. However, much of the US arms is still on the way.

"It takes time to load the ships that have to cross the Atlantic, but we are already seeing results," he said.

The First Deputy Minister of Defence added that the artillery advantage of the Russian invading forces in the number of shells has already been reduced from seven to five. As new supplies are delivered, this gap will narrow.

"Over time, when we get everything right, we will achieve an advantage," Havryliuk said.

