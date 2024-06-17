Italy and France join coalition of drones for Ukraine

Italy and France have officially joined the coalition of drones for Ukraine, initiated by Latvia, by signing a letter of intent.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Latvia.

The letter was signed during a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group last week in Brussels.

"We highly appreciate the decision of Italy and France to officially join the drone coalition. This is another confirmation of NATO Allies' determination to support Ukraine until it is victorious. Likewise, the official accession of these two countries to the drone coalition will provide invaluable support in achieving this goal," said Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds.

What is a drone coalition?

The Drone Coalition is an organisation of countries involved in the production and transfer of drones to Ukraine as part of the supply of weapons and equipment to Ukraine during the Russian invasion to repel Russian aggression from 2024.

The Drone Coalition was officially launched on 17 February as part of the work of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence.

Currently, the drone coalition officially includes 14 countries - Latvia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Australia, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, France, Canada, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany and Sweden - with the Czech Republic in the process of joining.

