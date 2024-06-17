Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 6 enemy attacks near Krynky - Defence Forces

Daily counter-battery confrontation and repulsion of enemy assaults are ongoing in the operational area of the Southern Defence Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces.

As noted, the enemy does not abandon its intentions to drive our units from their positions.

Over the past day, the occupants made four attacks in the Orikhivsk sector. They were unsuccessful.

"On the left bank of the Dnieper River, in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy made 6 attacks near Krynky. Having suffered losses, they retreated to their original positions," the Defence Forces added.

The Defence Forces continue to take comprehensive measures to hold their positions.

The day before, it was also reported that the occupiers had unsuccessfully stormed the positions of the Defence Forces on the left bank of the Dnieper River 6 times.