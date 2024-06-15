ENG
Russian aggression against Ukraine
Southern defence forces eliminated 127 occupiers and 48 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment overnight

The southern defence forces continue to fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. During the day, 127 occupiers were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 127 people.

The Russians also lost 48 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

  • 11 guns
  • 2 mortars;
  • 29 units of armoured vehicles;
  • 2 reconnaissance UAVs;
  • 1 electronic warfare station;
  • 1 video surveillance system "Murom-M";
  • 1 motorcycle;
  • 1 ATV.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a fuel and lubricant storage facility, a field ammunition point, a UAV pilot's residence, a control room and a UAV launch site, as well as 3 observation posts.

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 525,150 Russian occupiers.

