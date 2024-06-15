ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11022 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
4 258 18

Duda: Putin’s demands are quintessence of Russian brutal imperialism

дуда

Polish President Andrzej Duda comments on Vladimir Putin's "peace proposal" to start so-called peace talks with Ukraine

According to Censor.NET, RMF FM writes about it.

Duda called Putin 's territorial claims "devastating" and "exorbitant" and added that the Russian dictator had shown the entire international community "the quintessence of Russian brutal imperialism".

"Putin is demanding territories from which Russian troops have already been expelled. This is a brutal attack on a sovereign, independent state and an unreasonable territorial demand. Russia says: yes, we will continue to violate international law, we deeply respect the entire international order," Duda said.

Watch more: Russians announced drone attack in Rostov region. VIDEO

He stated that Russian imperialism must be condemned

"This dragon needs to have its head cut off, and this should happen thanks to the tough stance of the free world," the Polish president said.

As a reminder, Russian dictator Putin said that the Ukrainian military should allegedly withdraw from the temporarily occupied territories within the administrative borders for "peace talks" with Russia. Then Russia will "immediately cease fire".

Author: 

Putin (3214) Duda (240)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 