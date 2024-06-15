Duda: Putin’s demands are quintessence of Russian brutal imperialism

Polish President Andrzej Duda comments on Vladimir Putin's "peace proposal" to start so-called peace talks with Ukraine

According to Censor.NET, RMF FM writes about it.

Duda called Putin 's territorial claims "devastating" and "exorbitant" and added that the Russian dictator had shown the entire international community "the quintessence of Russian brutal imperialism".

"Putin is demanding territories from which Russian troops have already been expelled. This is a brutal attack on a sovereign, independent state and an unreasonable territorial demand. Russia says: yes, we will continue to violate international law, we deeply respect the entire international order," Duda said.

He stated that Russian imperialism must be condemned

"This dragon needs to have its head cut off, and this should happen thanks to the tough stance of the free world," the Polish president said.

As a reminder, Russian dictator Putin said that the Ukrainian military should allegedly withdraw from the temporarily occupied territories within the administrative borders for "peace talks" with Russia. Then Russia will "immediately cease fire".