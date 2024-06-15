Russians announced drone attack in Rostov region. VIDEO

On the night of 15 June, air defenses were again activated in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation due to a drone attack. Explosions were heard in the area of Kamensk-Shakhtynsky.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

According to the governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, several drones were shot down by Russian air defense near Kamensk-Shakhtynsky around 4 am.

"The wreckage of the drones fell on the territory of the industrial site. According to preliminary data, the glazing of a non-residential building was damaged, and there were no injuries," Golubev wrote.

It is noted that Kamensk-Shakhtinsky is home to the Kamensky Combine, which is called one of the largest chemical enterprises in this region of the Russian Federation.

This plant, according to CIA data published in the media earlier in 2011, was used to produce composite fuel for rocket engines for solid-fuel ballistic missiles RT-2 and to host test facilities.

The day before, on 14 June, the Russians announced a UAV attack on several regions.

