We are considering any Russian military targets within 800 km radius for attacks with Magura surface drones - DIU

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine is considering any enemy military targets within a radius of 800 km for defeat by Magura surface drones.

Yevhen Yerin, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said this on the air of a national telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Every drone poses a threat to the occupiers. ... We will not make any hints, but I can say that at a range of 800 km, we are considering any possibilities and any military targets of the enemy to be hit by our drones," he said.

Yeryn made the remarks during the announcement of a UAH 10 million fundraising drive for the production of the Magura surface drone.

For reference.

Magura V5 drones have already destroyed more than $200 million worth of Russian vessels, and the estimated damage to the aggressor state is more than half a billion dollars.

Author: 

Yerin Yevhenii (3) Defense Intelligence (293) Sea drone (26)
