Ruscists launch missile at Myrhorod

On the afternoon of June 17, 2024, the enemy is trying to launch a missile attack on Poltava region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

"A high-speed target through Sumy region in the direction of Poltava region!" the statement reads.

"Myrhorod - urgently take cover!" the Air Force adds.

Read more: Ruscists attack Poltava region: Explosion occurred in Myrhorod district (updated)

