Ruscists launch missile at Myrhorod
On the afternoon of June 17, 2024, the enemy is trying to launch a missile attack on Poltava region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.
"A high-speed target through Sumy region in the direction of Poltava region!" the statement reads.
"Myrhorod - urgently take cover!" the Air Force adds.
