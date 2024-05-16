ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10520 visitors online
News War
2 258 0

Ruscists attack Poltava region: Explosion occurred in Myrhorod district (updated)

У Миргороді пролунав вибух

An explosion occurred during an air raid in Myrhorod, Poltava region.

This was reported by Censor.NET  citing Suspilne.

Local residents reported an explosion in Myrohorod community.

The Air Force reported a missile flying towards Myrohorod.

Later, the head of the RMA Pronin said: "The enemy attacked Poltava region again. The sound of an explosion was heard in Myrhorod district. According to preliminary information, no one was injured, no hits to civilian or critical infrastructure were recorded."

Read more: Russians strike in Poltava region: missile debris falls on private yard, there are no casualties - RMA

Author: 

Myrhorod (15) shoot out (12904) Poltavska region (195)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 