Ruscists attack Poltava region: Explosion occurred in Myrhorod district (updated)
An explosion occurred during an air raid in Myrhorod, Poltava region.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing Suspilne.
Local residents reported an explosion in Myrohorod community.
The Air Force reported a missile flying towards Myrohorod.
Later, the head of the RMA Pronin said: "The enemy attacked Poltava region again. The sound of an explosion was heard in Myrhorod district. According to preliminary information, no one was injured, no hits to civilian or critical infrastructure were recorded."
