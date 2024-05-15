ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4547 visitors online
News
2 335 1

Russians strike in Poltava region: missile debris falls on private yard, there are no casualties - RMA

філіп,пронін

On Wednesday, the Russian occupiers attacked Poltava region with two missiles. As a result, missile debris fell on a private household.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Philip Pronin.

"In Myrhorod district, the debris of an enemy target fell on the territory of a private household," Pronin wrote.

Head of RMA added that no one was injured.

Read more: DIU identifies Russian war criminals firing cruise missiles at Ukraine. LIST. PHOTOS

As a reminder, on the night of May 8, Russians attacked Poltava region with "shaheds". A hit to a power facility was recorded.

Author: 

cruise missile (483) shoot out (12884) Philip Pronin (10) Poltavska region (195)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 