Russians strike in Poltava region: missile debris falls on private yard, there are no casualties - RMA

On Wednesday, the Russian occupiers attacked Poltava region with two missiles. As a result, missile debris fell on a private household.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Philip Pronin.

"In Myrhorod district, the debris of an enemy target fell on the territory of a private household," Pronin wrote.

Head of RMA added that no one was injured.

As a reminder, on the night of May 8, Russians attacked Poltava region with "shaheds". A hit to a power facility was recorded.