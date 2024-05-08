Enemy strikes at power facility in Poltava region, there are hits in Vinnytsia region (updated)

On the night of 8 May, Russians attacked Poltava region with "shaheds". A hit to a power facility was recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military District Administration Philip Pronin.

"It was loud in Poltava region. Despite the successful work of our defenders, unfortunately, we had a hit on an energy infrastructure facility in Poltava district. A fire broke out after the enemy UAV hit. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the statement said.

The head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Borzov, said that there had been hits to critical infrastructure in the region.

As a reminder, on 8 May, the Russians carried out another massive missile attack.