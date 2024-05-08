At night, enemy attacked number of Ukrainian energy facilities again - Halushchenko

Electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions were attacked.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko

"The enemy does not abandon its plans to deprive Ukrainians of electricity. Another massive attack on our energy sector! The consequences are being clarified. Power engineers are already working to eliminate them," the statement said.

He noted that the enemy wants to deprive Ukraine of the ability to sufficiently produce and transmit electricity and called on everyone to use electricity sparingly

"Responsible consumption in the morning and evening is especially important," the minister added.

As a reminder, on the morning of 8 May, Russians attacked a number of regions with missiles. The first consequences are already known.

