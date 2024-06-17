Kremlin destabilizes Europe through cyberattacks and even political assassinations, - Baerbok

Russia's aggression is aimed not only at Ukraine but also at Europe. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to destroy peace on the continent, destabilizing the situation with cyberattacks and political assassinations.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbok in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

"We have been naive for too long, turning a blind eye to Putin's cruelty. The Kremlin is destabilizing Europe through cyberattacks and even political assassinations. Putin's war is also directed against us. He wants to destroy the peaceful order in Europe, and with it as many liberal democracies as possible," she said.

Baerbok noted that the Russian dictator has far-right and far-left supporters in European parliaments who take on his propaganda "one-on-one".

Baerbok noted that she is wary of Russian influence on the German federal elections in 2025.

To recap, Baerbok warned of the consequences of cutting aid to Ukraine.