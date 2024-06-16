Sullivan on Putin’s "peace plan": Contrary to UN Charter, basic morality, basic common sense

National Security Advisor to the US President Jacob Sullivan said that no responsible country can say that the "peace plan" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a reasonable basis for peace.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

As noted, at the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on Sunday, Sullivan stressed the difference between what is happening at the weekend in Switzerland at the Summit and what Putin recently said "when he outlined his vision of peace".

"He said that Ukraine should not only give up the territory that Russia is currently occupying, but Ukraine should leave additional sovereign Ukrainian territories before Russia starts negotiations, and Ukraine should disarm to be vulnerable to future Russian aggression in the future. No responsible country can say that this is a reasonable basis for peace. It is contrary to the UN Charter, it is contrary to the foundations of morality, it is contrary to basic common sense," the US Presidential Adviser stressed.

He also noted that the Peace Summit is an important step on the road to a just peace from the US perspective.

"The United States of America will proudly walk alongside Ukraine on this path until Ukraine wins and peace prevails," Sullivan assured.

As a reminder, recently Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine must completely withdraw its troops from the four occupied regions to start negotiations with Russia. He also noted that the West should provide security guarantees to Russia immediately.