Despite losses, enemy sends units of 138th motorized rifle division into battle in Vovchansk - OTG "Kharkiv"

Currently, the enemy is most active in the town of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, where hostilities are ongoing.

Yurii Povkh, a spokesman for the OTG (Operational-Tactical Group) Kharkiv, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon "United News," Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In the Kharkiv direction, combat actions are ongoing, Russian troops continue to attack. In particular, in Vovchansk. The enemy continues to send units of the 138th motorized rifle division of the Sixth Army of the Leningrad Military District into combat there despite the losses," noted Povkh.

According to him, a total of six combat engagements, nine air strikes, 19 kamikaze drone strikes and 279 enemy attacks took place over the past day. Enemy losses amounted to 175 people.

"As for the equipment, in our area of responsibility, the enemy lost two destroyed vehicles, six damaged vehicles and a unit of special equipment. In fact, we must pay tribute to our heroic infantry who are holding their positions. The fact is that the enemy is not sparing ammunition, not sparing aviation ammunition. So the situation is quite difficult but controlled," added the spokesperson of OTG "Kharkiv".

See more: Consequences of hostile shelling in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

He also noted that residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region no longer suffer from massive enemy shelling. Over the past day, 33 enemy hideouts, one ammunition storage point and one UAV launcher were destroyed.