ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11818 visitors online
News Photo
981 0

Consequences of hostile shelling in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

On the night of 17 June, Russians launched an air strike on the village of Borivska Andriivka in the Borivska community. In the evening, they attacked the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region

On 17 June, around 2:30, the Russian army conducted an air strike on the village of Borivska Andriivka. Private households were damaged.

On 16 June, at 22:40, Russian troops shelled Podoly village in the Kupiansk district with artillery. A 60-year-old man was wounded. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the village.

See more: Ruscists attacked car with FPV drone in Osokorivka, Kherson region: Man was killed. PHOTOS

Ворог обстріляв села Борівська Андріївка та Подоли на Харківщині
У с. Борівська Андріївка пошкоджено приватні домоволодіння.
Поліція фіксує наслідки обстрілів Харківщини
У с. Подоли пошкоджено житлові будинки та господарчі приміщення.
Росіяни зруйнеували житлові будинки на Харківщині

Author: 

shoot out (13264) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 