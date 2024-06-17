Consequences of hostile shelling in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

On the night of 17 June, Russians launched an air strike on the village of Borivska Andriivka in the Borivska community. In the evening, they attacked the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region

On 17 June, around 2:30, the Russian army conducted an air strike on the village of Borivska Andriivka. Private households were damaged.

On 16 June, at 22:40, Russian troops shelled Podoly village in the Kupiansk district with artillery. A 60-year-old man was wounded. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the village.

