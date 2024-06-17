Consequences of hostile shelling in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS
On the night of 17 June, Russians launched an air strike on the village of Borivska Andriivka in the Borivska community. In the evening, they attacked the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region
On 17 June, around 2:30, the Russian army conducted an air strike on the village of Borivska Andriivka. Private households were damaged.
On 16 June, at 22:40, Russian troops shelled Podoly village in the Kupiansk district with artillery. A 60-year-old man was wounded. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the village.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password