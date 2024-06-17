Russian attack on Poltava region: 9 wounded, several high-rise buildings damaged
As a result of today's enemy strike on civilian infrastructure in the Poltava district, 9 people were wounded.
This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, as of 3:20 pm, 9 people are known to have been injured.
"Preliminary, no one was killed. Several high-rise buildings were damaged," Pronin said and added that the information is currently being clarified.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that civilian infrastructure was hit in Poltava district, there were victims.
