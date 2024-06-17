ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11609 visitors online
News War
4 626 1

Russian attack on Poltava region: 9 wounded, several high-rise buildings damaged

Наслідки удару по Полтавщині

As a result of today's enemy strike on civilian infrastructure in the Poltava district, 9 people were wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, as of 3:20 pm, 9 people are known to have been injured.

Read more: When first F-16s and weapons arrive, time will play in Ukraine’s favor - Syrskyi

"Preliminary, no one was killed. Several high-rise buildings were damaged," Pronin said and added that the information is currently being clarified.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that civilian infrastructure was hit in Poltava district, there were victims.

Author: 

shoot out (13264) Poltavska region (209)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 