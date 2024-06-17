Putin to visit DPRK and Vietnam this week

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will visit the DPRK on June 18-19, and Vietnam on June 19-20.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kremlin's press service.

Putin will come to the DPRK on a "friendly state visit" at the invitation of Kim Jong-un.

"During Putin's visit to Vietnam, it is planned to discuss the development of the partnership between Moscow and Hanoi, as well as issues of the international and regional agenda," the Kremlin said.

Following the talks, the Russian dictator is expected to issue a joint statement and sign a number of bilateral documents.

Reuters noted that Putin's visit to Vietnam will take place after the country refused to participate in the Global Peace Summit and sent its deputy foreign minister to the BRICS meeting in Russia last week.

At the same time, a spokesman for the US Embassy in Hanoi said: "No country should provide Putin with a platform to advance his war of aggression or otherwise allow him to normalize his atrocities. Allowing him to travel freely could normalize Russia's egregious violations of international law."