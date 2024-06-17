Number of wounded in Russian attack on Poltava region rises to 12, including two children

As of 16.39, the number of injured as a result of the 17 June 2024 strike on civilian infrastructure in the Poltava district increased to 12 people.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin in his telegram channel.

"The number of victims has increased to 12, including two children. Three people were hospitalised," the statement said.

Earlier it became known about 9 wounded.