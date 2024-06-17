Number of wounded in Russian attack on Poltava region rises to 12, including two children
As of 16.39, the number of injured as a result of the 17 June 2024 strike on civilian infrastructure in the Poltava district increased to 12 people.
This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"The number of victims has increased to 12, including two children. Three people were hospitalised," the statement said.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that civilian infrastructure had been hit in Poltava district, and there were victims. Later it became known about 9 wounded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password