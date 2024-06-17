ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10806 visitors online
News Video War
4 092 2

Ukrainian Defence Forces destroy occupiers’ infantry fighting vehicle. VIDEO

West of Novofedorivka, the enemy abandoned an infantry fighting vehicle, which was used by a drone operator to destroy the vehicle.

The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Russian attack on Poltava region: 9 wounded, several high-rise buildings damaged

Author: 

elimination (5088) APC_ (299)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 