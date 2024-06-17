ENG
Russians shell Kherson: Explosions are heard in city

Росіяни обстрілюють Херсон

Russian occupation forces are striking at Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank," the statement reads.

shoot out (13264) Kherson (1147)
