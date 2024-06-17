Ruscists shelled Nikopol with artillery: Two women wounded. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers shelled Nikopol with artillery, injuring two women.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"They are 44 and 86 years old. Both are in hospital in moderate condition," the statement said.
The shelling damaged 3 private houses and 2 outbuildings.
