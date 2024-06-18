Fighting corruption is key to Ukraine’s ability to fight wartime - US Ambassador Brink

The fight against corruption is key to Ukraine's ability to fight a war.

This was stated by US Ambassador to Ukraine Brigitte Brink in an interview with "Suspilne", Censor.NET reports.

"It is also important to secure its future as a sovereign, prosperous democracy that seeks to integrate into the European Union and NATO," the diplomat said.

Brink added that she knows this is the desire of both President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine.

"On behalf of President Biden, and on behalf of our administration, I am working with the leadership of Ukraine to achieve these goals. And of course, we are working with the government, with the Verkhovna Rada, and with civil society," the US representative said.

When asked how acute the issue of corruption is in Ukraine, Brink said that both the government and the people of Ukraine are making efforts to fight corruption.

"And it gave Ukraine the ability to start negotiations on joining the EU. It enabled the IMF to continue to provide funds to support the Ukrainian economy. And it has enabled the United States and our partners to assist Ukraine in its current struggle," the US Ambassador said.

She also stressed that despite the above efforts, Ukraine needs to do more.

"We, the United States of America, are making a major investment in your country. We would like to see you achieve your goals. And I, and the entire administration, we are committed to helping you do that," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Brink announced the key conditions for maintaining US support for Ukraine. These include the continuation of anti-corruption and other reforms, as well as accountable use of US aid.

