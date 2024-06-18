ENG
Tanks with oil products are on fire in Rostov region. Russians claim drone attack. VIDEO

Oil tanks caught fire in the city of Azov, Rostov region, Russia, as a result of a UAV attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

"Oil tanks caught fire in Azov as a result of a UAV attack. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties," said the governor of the region, Vasil Golubev.

