Tanks with oil products are on fire in Rostov region. Russians claim drone attack. VIDEO
Oil tanks caught fire in the city of Azov, Rostov region, Russia, as a result of a UAV attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.
"Oil tanks caught fire in Azov as a result of a UAV attack. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties," said the governor of the region, Vasil Golubev.
