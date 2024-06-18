ENG
News
Russian Investigative Committee admits that Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down A-50 aircraft in February and killed 10 crew members

Росіяни визнали збиття літака А-50

Russia's Investigative Committee acknowledged that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian A-50U long-range radar and control aircraft in February 2014.

Thus, a Moscow court in absentia imposed a "preventive measure" in the form of arrest on the commander of the 138th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Mykola Dziaman.

The Russian Investigative Committee claims that on 23 February, it was allegedly Dziaman who ordered the downing of the Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft. They also admitted that 10 crew members of the Russian military aircraft were killed in the crash.

Пост Слідкому РФ про "вирок суду" командиру 138 зенітної ракетної бригади ЗСУ полковнику Миколі Дзяману

As Censor.NET previously reported, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian A-50 aircraft over the Sea of Azov on the evening of Friday, 23 February.

