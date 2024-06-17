Russian Defense Ministry receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country has received another batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers from the Russian state corporation Rostec.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the Rostec website.

"After a set of factory tests, the aircraft was sent to the troops," the Russian corporation said.

At the same time, the corporation does not disclose the exact number of aircraft.

It is noted that the aircraft used by Russia to strike Ukraine are manufactured at the Novosibirsk Aviation Plant named after V.P. Chkalov.

Rostec emphasizes that the Su-34 fighter-bomber is designed to destroy ground (surface) and air targets, infrastructure facilities covered by air defense systems and located at a considerable distance from the airfield.

It is also reported that the aircraft can operate during fire and electronic countermeasures day and night, in simple and difficult meteorological conditions.

Rostec assures that Russian aircraft manufacturing companies are now "increasing the production of aircraft."

The press service of the state corporation added that the first batch of Su-34 bombers was handed over to the Russian military in early April 2024.