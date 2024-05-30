Swedish ASC 890 radar reconnaissance aircraft will serve as reinforcement of "eyes" of F-16 - Air Force

The radar reconnaissance and control aircraft (ASC 890), which Sweden is transferring to Ukraine, will serve, in particular, as reinforcements for Western F-16 fighters. It is an analogue of the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

As reported by Censor.NET, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, said this in a comment to LIGA.net.

According to him, the ASC 890 is an analog of the Swedish AWACS "airborne radar", as well as the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft. They were previously beaten by Ukrainian defenders.

"We need such aircraft because they provide an opportunity to detect targets at a distance of 450 km. That is, it is the detection of Shaheds, cruise missiles, Russian planes, fighter jets," Yevlash explained.

Reinforcements for the F-16

According to the spokesperson of the PS, the ASC 890 can also detect enemy air targets from the radiation of Russian radar stations: illuminate them, and transmit coordinates to Ukraine.

This is a "serious machine" that can serve as a reinforcement of the "eyes" of the F-16, Yevlash emphasized.

When asked if the Air Force knew how to protect Swedish aircraft from Russian attacks, the spokesman answered in the affirmative.

"We understand that this aircraft will be one of the priority targets of the occupiers when it is handed over to us. Of course, we have some experience on how to preserve such equipment," he added.

The day before, the Swedish government presented the 16th and largest package of military aid to Ukraine in the total amount of SEK 13.3 billion.

The country transfers radar reconnaissance and control aircraft (ASC 890) to Ukraine, thereby strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities.