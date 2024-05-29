Air Force records tactics of "carousels" of Russian aircraft that drop KABs on Kharkiv, - Yevlash

Recently, Ukrainian troops have been recording the tactics of Russian planes flying in a "carousel" and dropping bombs in the direction of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region.

This was stated by the head of the public relations service of the Air Force, Major Ilya Yevlash, on Channel 5, Censor.NET informs with reference to UP.

"As for tactics, in recent days we have recorded a number of Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft flying in such a "carousel" and practicing by dropping several bombs in the direction of Kharkiv. Of course, we immediately inform citizens about this on our platforms," ​​- he said.

Yevlash added that the Kharkiv region is currently the most exposed to Russian shelling, and the region is a target not only for enemy KABs, but also for S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that in the afternoon of May 27, the enemy attacked Kharkiv. The production facilities of the civilian enterprise were destroyed.