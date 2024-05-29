Enemy BM-21 "Grad" MLRS disappeared in air after kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator destroyed an enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS near the village of Olshana in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, after the drone attack, the rocket launcher exploded and literally disappeared into thin air.
"Destruction of the Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS with a "grill" near Olshana, Kharkiv region, using a kamikaze drone," reads the commentary to the video of the destruction of enemy equipment posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password