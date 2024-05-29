ENG
Enemy BM-21 "Grad" MLRS disappeared in air after kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator destroyed an enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS near the village of Olshana in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, after the drone attack, the rocket launcher exploded and literally disappeared into thin air.

"Destruction of the Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS with a "grill" near Olshana, Kharkiv region, using a kamikaze drone," reads the commentary to the video of the destruction of enemy equipment posted on social media.

