Enemy dropped 1.5-ton aerial bomb on Oleksievo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region: number of victims increased to 7, more than 100 houses were damaged. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 28 May, enemy aircraft dropped a one-and-a-half-tonne bomb on a private residential sector in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, more than 100 houses were destroyed and damaged by the debris.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers began extinguishing the fires, and a Magirus Wolf C1 tactical robot was deployed to ensure the safety of personnel.

"For over 7 hours, firefighters fought the fire and extinguished the fires in residential buildings with a total area of over 1500 square meters. During the firefighting operations, a man was found who had been poisoned by combustion products. Rescuers transported him to hospital," the statement said.

Read on Censor.NET: Russian troops strike on Selydove: body of 13-year-old boy found under rubble

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the racists had struck Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region with a 1.5-tonne bomb. At the time, it was reported that 6 people were wounded.

