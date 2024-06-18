ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 528,620 people (+1230 per day), 7974 tanks, 13959 artillery systems, 15307 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 528,620 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.06.24 are approximately: 

  • personnel ‒ about 528620 (+1230) people,
  • tanks  ‒ 7974 (+16) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles  ‒ 15307 (+20) units,
  • artillery systems  – 13959 (+32) units,
  • MLRS  – 1104 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems  ‒ 853 (+0) units,
  • aircraft  – 359 (+0) units,
  • helicopters  – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level  – 11187 (+20),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 2297 (+1),
  • ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines  - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and fuel tanks  – 19031 (+40) units,
  • special equipment  ‒ 2344 (+7)

Russian Army Armed Forces HQ liquidation elimination
