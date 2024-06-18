Peace Summit participants reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity - US State Department

US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller commented on the results of the Global Peace Summit and noted that he considered the number of participants and signatories to the final communiqué of the summit to be significant.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the "Voice of America".

"Each country has to speak for itself, each country has to decide for itself, but if you look at the support that Ukraine has received, there were over 90 countries that attended this peace summit, there were over 80 countries and international organisations that signed the final communiqué. We believe that both of these figures are a very significant manifestation of support for Ukraine, and not just for peace, but for a just and lasting peace," Miller said.

He noted that the United States plans to continue working to "try to ensure a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine and welcomes the support "from dozens and dozens of other countries around the world in this regard."

As a reminder, the White House believes that the Global Peace Summit held last weekend in Switzerland was a success.

Read more: Ecumenical Patriarchate joins communiqué on results of Global Peace Summit