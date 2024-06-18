ENG
SSU drones attack two oil depots in Rostov region of Russia at night - sources

СБУ дронами атакувала два нафтопереробних заводи у Ростовській області РФ

The Security Service of Ukraine attacked two oil depots in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, which resulted in fires.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by sources in law enforcement agencies.

Thus, the SSU drones attacked two Rostov oil depots, "Azovskaya" and "Azovnefteprodukt". They have a total of 22 fuel tanks.

Locals reported explosions that were heard, in particular, near the railway station and near the port, where oil depots and fuel terminals are located.

After the attack, a fire broke out at these facilities.

Earlier, the network reported that tanks with oil products were burning in the Rostov region.

Read more: In Russia, after explosions, refinery in Sloviansk-na-Kuban and oil depot in Vyborg are on fire - mass media. VIDEO

